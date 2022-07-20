Lafayette 148 New York Opens at Waterside Shops

Lafayette 148 New York has much to celebrate this season. In addition to recently marking its twenty-fifth anniversary, the fashion house opened a new boutique space at Waterside Shops in Naples. Shoppers will have the opportunity to peruse the brand’s iconic ready-to-wear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and accessories collections.

The new boutique represents a design-led commitment to L148’s future while celebrating its SoHo origins in collaboration with Creative Director Emily Smith. The brand’s signature emphasis on materiality and construction lends itself to the store environment, modernizing the industrial foundations and creating cohesion between the architecture and the collections.

Guests will notice an array of unique design features, like an oil-rubbed patina bronze wall, French white oak hardwood flooring, bespoke seating areas, and ice onyx jewelry vitrines.

L148 continues its homage to New York City by commissioning unique decorative elements from New York-based artists. The space features custom planters from Brooklyn-based artist Julianna Anh and handcrafted wooden and ceramic stools by Kieran Kinsella. Two works by photographer and friend of the house Sophie Elgort will be on permanent display.

