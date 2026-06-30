Celebrate the Fourth of July in Fort Myers

Luminary Hotel & Co. and its signature outlets will set the scene for an epic Fourth of July celebration in honor of America’s 250th. The weekend will include live music, waterfront dining, rooftop experiences, patriotic cocktails, fireworks, and family-friendly entertainment throughout Downtown Fort Myers’ Culinary District.

Kick off the holiday weekend with an evening of classic rock favorites along the Caloosahatchee River at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater July 3. The show will feature School of Rock’s tribute, including Listen to Her Heart (Tom Petty tribute), and To the Limit (Eagles tribute). General admission is free; premium seating starts at $89. To purchase tickets, click here.

Celebrate America’s 250th with an evening of live music, family fun, a drone show, and one of Southwest Florida’s largest fireworks displays. Fireworks are weather permitting and subject to change. General admission is free, and guests are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Premium tickets are $14.87, and include reserved theater seating, private full-service bar access, and air-conditioned restrooms. To purchase tickets, click here.

Fourth of July Dining Specials

Beacon Social Drinkery

With views of the Caloosahatchee River, festive cocktails, and a prime vantage point for firework viewing, Beacon Social Drinkery offers an elevated way to celebrate.

Table reservations begin at 8 p.m.

Table for four: $200 prepaid through OpenTable

Reservations include exclusive America 250 commemorative swag

Oxbow Bar & Grill

Celebrate along the waterfront with lunch, dinner, handcrafted cocktails, and front-row views of the City of Fort Myers fireworks display over the Caloosahatchee.

Chips Sports Pub

Tee up your Fourth of July with patriotic cocktails, cold drinks, and a lively neighborhood pub atmosphere in the heart of downtown Fort Myers.