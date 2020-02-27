Local Restaurants Go Beyond Mocktails

Local eateries are making being a teetotaler easier with the addition of nonalcoholic options to libation menus. Restaurants are thinking beyond the Shirley Temple and O’Doul’s to provide guests with creative and healthy mocktails that rival their alcoholic counterparts

Tommy Bahama in Naples offers booze-free tipples including the Blue My Mind (muddled blueberries, passion fruit, and lemonade), Faux-Jito (muddled mint, lime, and lemon-lime soda), and Pan Chiller (pineapple, orange, cream of coconut, and nutmeg).

Also in Naples, Ocean Prime slings a guiltless variation of its Berries and Bubbles cocktail, omitting the citrus vodka and Domaine Chandon brut in favor of pomegranate syrup, fresh lemons and berries, and ginger ale.

If you want to try your hand at making mocktails at home, get creative with a nonalcoholic spirit like Seedlip, which comes in inspiring variations such as the original Spice 94, the herby Garden 108, and a new citrus-forward Grove 42.