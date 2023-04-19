Locks to Love

Norma Long, founder and creator of iN’Dulge Cut & Color Treatment Bar, grew up practicing holistic medicine with her mother. Long recognized the benefits of holistic ingredients and decided to incorporate them into her hair salon. What started as her blending a pre-workout mask for clients to moisturize their hair while exercising developed into clients creating their own hair masks to fit their hair type and preferences. Clients can customize their selections, choosing from rotating ingredients, including glosses and oils. No blend is the same, but Long says this is a good thing.

“I tell my clients, stop using the same thing over and over because it stops working after a while,” she explains. “My philosophy is to keep changing your products.”

The blends come in reusable bottles, so you can get refills sustainably. Long says their holistic focus and maintaining the integrity of hair differs from other salons that may sometimes overprocess hair with bleaching and toxic ingredients. “Our way of thinking and really educating our clients is ‘less is more,’” she says. “Everyone’s into taking care of their body and their stomach and their diet. We need to focus also on our scalp.”