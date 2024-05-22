Luminary Hotel & Co. to Host Chef Edward Lee

Luminary Hotel & Co. in Fort Myers will welcome James Beard Award-winning chef, author, restaurateur, and Emmy-nominated television personality Edward Lee for an evening of culinary exploration in honor of Lee’s new book, Bourbon Land, June 4, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Designed for whiskey lovers and guests curious about drinking and cooking with bourbon, the event includes a welcome cocktail; cooking demonstrations of four recipes from the book, paired with Four Roses Bourbon; a boozy dessert; a signed copy of Bourbon Land; and a Four Roses Bourbon gift set featuring a signed copy of Return of a Whiskey Legend by Master Distiller Brent Elliot.

Bourbon Land offers insights on all things whiskey, including how it is made, its history, how to read a label, the famous distilleries, and how to taste bourbon like a professional. The book also features 50 recipes for dishes that prominently feature bourbon, as well as cocktail recipes.

Tickets to “Bourbon Land: A Culinary Journey with Chef Edward Lee” are $175 per person. To purchase tickets and view the menu and the venues, visit Bourbon Land Book Tour.