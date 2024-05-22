Sunset Cruise for Mental Health Returns

David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health’s David Lawrence Center Advocates will host the Eleventh Annual Sunset Cruise for Mental Health June 13.

The event, presented by Purpose Journey, will be held aboard the Naples Princess at 550 Port O Call Way. Boarding begins at 6 p.m., with the two-hour cruise departing at 7 p.m. Guests will enjoy appetizers and beverages. The theme of this year’s cruise is the 1990s, and guests are invited to wear their best ‘90s-inspired attire.

The demand for behavioral health care has skyrocketed in Collier County over the past decade, with more people turning to David Lawrence Centers for help. Attendees will learn more about David Lawrence Centers and how it is meeting the demand for mental health services in the community.

Tickets are $95 and support the David Lawrence Centers’ advocacy. For more information or to register, visit DLCenters.org/events or email DonorCare@DLCenters.org.