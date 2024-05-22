Express Yourself to Enhance Mental Health

When talking about your feelings isn’t enough, art therapy can help process emotions. “A lot of times, we don’t have the words to express what it is that we need to get out,” says Holly Zazo, a licensed mental health counselor and registered art therapist in Naples. “A picture’s worth a thousand words, and that’s why I think art is so beneficial to our mental health. It’s just such a powerful form of expression.”

Art therapy can be drawing, painting, crafts, dance, music, and more. Research published in Frontiers in Psychology suggests that art therapy may improve self-esteem and self-awareness, as well as reduce anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. Zazo adds it can also relieve stress, whether you’re painting for fun or working through your emotions. “It’s a really great tool for processing and understanding our emotions,” she says. Zazo offers a few related tips to try out below.

Keep an art journal. Zazo recommends drawing in a journal daily and using it when you’re stressed or trying to process an emotion. “When you draw it and you see it outside of yourself, you get a whole other perspective on it,” she explains. Journaling can also help, Zazo notes, if you’re struggling to decide between options. “I would say draw both of those things, and it will give you a really amazing picture. A lot of times, from that you can make a decision.”

Choose the right medium. Whichever type of art you do, Zazo advises keeping your supplies handy so you can grab them quickly. She suggests colored pencils or markers if you don’t have the space for paint. Pens and pencils are also best when you’re feeling overwhelmed. “If your emotions are big, you want to think small and controlled,” she says. On the other hand, when you feel stuck, Zazo recommends a big sheet of paper and paint to jump-start your self-expression. For those who feel intimidated by a blank canvas or art in general, she encourages starting with collage. “Collaging is such a fun and easy thing to do, and people feel successful,” Zazo says.

Get insights from an expert. If you’re struggling with your mental health or dealing with trauma, Zazo encourages you to work with an art therapist. You’ll receive insights that you may have missed. “Even for me, it’s hard to look at my art and see everything that’s there,” she notes. “But when I show it to somebody else who’s trained in that way, they can say, ‘Well, did you notice this?’,” Zazo says. “That’s where it really helps to have a trained art therapist to just see things in your artwork.”