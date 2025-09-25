Manatee Coffee Makes Coffee for a Cause

Manatee Coffee, a locally founded company with the motto “coffee with a cause,” is now available at all Costco stores statewide, with sales of 2-pound bags of Caribbean Delight whole beans supporting vital manatee conservation efforts. The firm also introduced two new organic blends in an exclusive partnership with The Fresh Market: Eco Brew, a medium roast, offers notes of toasted nut and chocolate, with a smooth, balanced finish, while Coastal Reserve, a dark roast, is bold and full-bodied with notes of smoky plum, chocolate, and toasted nut. Both are sold in 12-ounce bags of ground coffee and 2-pound bags of whole beans. The beans can also be ordered online.

Manatee Coffee began on Marco Island with beans roasted in Miami. Brothers Brad and Cary Gutwein, frequent boaters around Sanibel Island, acquired the company in 2010 after learning of its mission to protect the endangered sea cows. Since then, the firm has donated more than $70,000 to organizations, including Save the Manatee Club, Mote Marine Lab & Aquarium, and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.