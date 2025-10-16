Ella’s Flats Introduces Minis

Naples-based Ella’s Flats, crunchy snacks made from seeds, now come in a smaller size, including a new sweet variety containing dates. Minis, in everything, sesame, and sweet flavors, are gluten-free, grain-free, and loaded with protein, fiber, and healthy fats.

“Sales have been good since our launch and, as with all of our products, we are seeing customers come back again and again for our new format,” says Ellen Macks, the Naples resident who created them and founded the woman-owned company.

Like the larger version, the minis can be eaten on their own, with cheese or dips, crumbled on top of soup, or any other way you use bread or crackers. The diminutive treats are available in Naples at Wynn’s Market and Seed to Table. The original size is widely available at Publix and Whole Foods stores. All can be ordered online from Ella’s Flats or Amazon.