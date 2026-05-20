Saltleaf Golf Preserve Hosts Junior Golf Camp

Saltleaf Golf Preserve in Estero will host Leaf Legends, a five-day junior golf camp for golfers ages 7–13, beginning June 1

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Saltleaf Golf Preserve will host the Leaf Legends junior golf camp this summer. Photo by Jensen Larson Photography
Saltleaf Golf Preserve will host the Leaf Legends junior golf camp this summer. Photo by Jensen Larson Photography

Saltleaf Golf Preserve in Estero will host Leaf Legends, a five-day junior golf camp designed to introduce young players to the game through coaching, interactive learning, and on-course play. The camp runs Monday through Friday, from 8 to 10 a.m., beginning June 1. Equipment can be provided, making the program accessible for beginners.

Led by PGA professional and Director of Instruction Matthew Dees, the program is powered by Operation 36, a nationally recognized golf instruction method that helps youth build confidence through milestone-based progression and early on-course success.
Throughout the week, participants ages 7–13 will work on their full swing, short game, putting, rules and etiquette, while also spending time on The Leaf Par 3 Course applying what they learn in a real golf environment.
The sessions conclude with a family-friendly 9-hole round that allows players to showcase their progress alongside parents and family members.
Camp sessions take place June 1-5, 8-12, 15-19, and 22-26; June 29 to July 3, July 20-24, and 27-31; and August 3-7 and 10-14. Families can book their young golfer’s camp experience here.

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