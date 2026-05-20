Saltleaf Golf Preserve Hosts Junior Golf Camp

Saltleaf Golf Preserve in Estero will host Leaf Legends, a five-day junior golf camp designed to introduce young players to the game through coaching, interactive learning, and on-course play. The camp runs Monday through Friday, from 8 to 10 a.m., beginning June 1. Equipment can be provided, making the program accessible for beginners.

Led by PGA professional and Director of Instruction Matthew Dees, the program is powered by Operation 36 , a nationally recognized golf instruction method that helps youth build confidence through milestone-based progression and early on-course success.

Throughout the week, participants ages 7–13 will work on their full swing, short game, putting, rules and etiquette, while also spending time on The Leaf Par 3 Course applying what they learn in a real golf environment.

The sessions conclude with a family-friendly 9-hole round that allows players to showcase their progress alongside parents and family members.