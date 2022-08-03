Marissa Collections in the Spotlight

It may come as no surprise to devoted patrons of Marissa Collections that the luxury fashion boutique bested national brands when it was awarded the 2022 GEM Award for Retail Excellence by the Jewelers of America. The family-owned and -operated fashion boutique was founded in Naples in 1975 and expanded in recent years with a second boutique in Palm Beach. Founders Marissa and Burt Hartington, and their son Jay, the company’s CEO, accepted the honor at the twentieth annual award show at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The event featured celebrity speakers such as Blake Lively, Jennifer Connelly, and Lily Allen. Marissa Collections—offering a curated selection of designer jewelry and apparel, handbags, shoes, and accessories for men and women—beat Saks Fifth Avenue and Muse. “This is such a remarkable industry,” Jay Hartington said in accepting the honor. “I am proud and in awe every day working with you and to call so many of you my friends.”