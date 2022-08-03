Chic Elements to Create an Indoor Oasis

Nice Ring to It

The oversized succulent on Deborah Rhodes’ Sedum Cluster napkin rings ($120 for a set of four) adds instant visual intrigue to your place settings. Gattle’s, Naples

Branching Out

Annie Selke’s handcrafted Round Turn natural filigree pillow ($108) offers dynamic textures and a neutral color palette perfect for an organic aesthetic. Summerfields, Naples

Skipping Rope

Currey & Company’s Tisbury mirror ($519)—a play on a porthole—has rows of rope made of Abacá fibers, which add dimension to the created frame. Wilson Lighting, Naples, Bonita Springs



Clam Glam

Say “shell yes” with Cyan Design’s clam shell bowl ($385) and the simple elegance it delivers to any table or cabinet. Lighting First, Naples, Bonita Springs

Root of the Matter

Too stunning to be stuck underground, the root of a teak tree that has fallen naturally and is trimmed and hand-finished takes center stage in the Hailey coffee table ($2,999) from Classic Home. Matter Brothers Furniture, Naples

Growing Concern

Pair these faux fanned palm tree branches ($79) with the Frasier textured handcrafted ceramic vase ($149 for extra-large) from Pottery Barn and create a standout, no-green-thumb-required, botanical moment. Pottery Barn, Naples

Renewed Energy

Everything old is new (and fabulous) again in this seeded recycled glass table lamp ($425) by Regina Andrew. The base uses eco-friendly, translucent, recycled glass and is complemented by an oatmeal woven linen drum shade. Peach Tree Designs, Naples