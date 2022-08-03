Chic Elements to Create an Indoor Oasis

Nice Ring to It
The oversized succulent on Deborah Rhodes’ Sedum Cluster napkin rings ($120 for a set of four) adds instant visual intrigue to your place settings. Gattle’s, Naples
Branching Out
Annie Selke’s handcrafted Round Turn natural filigree pillow ($108) offers dynamic textures and a neutral color palette perfect for an organic aesthetic. Summerfields, Naples
Skipping Rope
Currey & Company’s Tisbury mirror ($519)—a play on a porthole—has rows of rope made of Abacá fibers, which add dimension to the created frame. Wilson Lighting, Naples, Bonita Springs
Clam Glam
Say “shell yes” with Cyan Design’s clam shell bowl ($385) and the simple elegance it delivers to any table or cabinet. Lighting First, Naples, Bonita Springs
Root of the Matter
Too stunning to be stuck underground, the root of a teak tree that has fallen naturally and is trimmed and hand-finished takes center stage in the Hailey coffee table ($2,999) from Classic Home. Matter Brothers Furniture, Naples
Growing Concern
Pair these faux fanned palm tree branches ($79) with the Frasier textured handcrafted ceramic vase ($149 for extra-large) from Pottery Barn and create a standout, no-green-thumb-required, botanical moment. Pottery Barn, Naples
Renewed Energy
Everything old is new (and fabulous) again in this seeded recycled glass table lamp ($425) by Regina Andrew. The base uses eco-friendly, translucent, recycled glass and is complemented by an oatmeal woven linen drum shade. Peach Tree Designs, Naples
