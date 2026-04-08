Matthew Kritis Unveils the Maison PRVTE Showroom

Interior stylist and founder of Maison PRVTE Matthew Kritis has made a name for himself. He recently opened a showroom for the company in downtown Naples. He says his vision came to life when he did photoshoots for different interior designers back in 2020. “I was finding we needed those extra layers,” Kritis explains. “I saw an opportunity to add styling elements to their projects.” Those added touches made a world of difference. “The designers were thrilled because I used original pieces of art and unique accessories that really elevated their spaces,” Kritis explains.

The photoshoots gave Kritis the idea to launch Maison PRVTE. He notes the company has grown tremendously over the past half decade. He has a large warehouse full of treasures he collects while traveling and shopping. However, Kritis says meeting designers here isn’t a glamorous experience. “I decided to open a more public-facing showroom—open to designers, homeowners, and anyone else who wants to see what we offer,” he relays.

The showroom features a glimpse of what’s included in the warehouse. “I want it to show the aesthetic of the brand and the level of art we like to carry,” Kritis expounds. “I would say 80 percent of the objects in the showroom are unique; they are not mass produced.” Some of Maison PRVTE’s antiques derive from international locations, for example pottery from Portugal and Greece. Kritis supports local artists and relays he likes to focus on the story behind every object.