Meet the Butchers at Big Cypress Gallery

Renowned husband-and-wife artists Clyde and Niki Butcher invite the public each year to a free “Meet and Greet” at their Big Cypress Gallery in Ochopee. It takes place this year on Labor Day weekend, September 3 and 4, with book signings in a relaxed atmosphere where visitors can chat with the artists in their studio gallery and learn about their creative process. The Butchers lived on the property for 16 years before relocating near their second gallery in Venice, Florida. Throughout the year, private guided swamp and photography walks are offered, and works are sold in the gallery. Butcher’s black-and-white photos of untamed wilds in Florida and beyond are featured in books and documentaries. Emmy Award–winning filmmaker Ken Burns says, “Clyde Butcher’s remarkable photographs give us an access to nature we rarely see or experience. Butcher’s art is a national treasure.”