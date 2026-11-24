The Collier Community Foundation honored outstanding generosity, leadership, and collaboration at its 2026 Celebration of Philanthropy at Arthrex One on November 6. The luncheon culminated with the surprise announcement of Patty Baker Humane Society Naples as the recipient of the second annual $250,000 Provol Award Grant.

The award will launch Home Together, a two-year pilot expected to help 450 to 600 low-income seniors and their pets remain at home together. Through coordinated veterinary care, pet food assistance, transportation, in-home pet care, and emergency support, the program aims to reduce isolation, support senior independence, and prevent avoidable pet surrenders.

The Provol Award was established following the late Jeffrey Provol’s $18 million legacy gift to the Foundation. The annual grant recognizes outstanding nonprofit work and supports responses to community needs.

The celebration also recognized the following 2026 honorees:

Robert C. Cosgrove Award: Joanne Wyss

Wyss was honored for her philanthropy and leadership supporting literacy, health care, education, and the arts. Her generosity with her late husband, Karl, also helped make the foundation’s new home, the Wyss Center, possible.

Harvey Kapnick Award: Gulfshore Playhouse

Gulfshore Playhouse was honored for its professional theater, arts education, and learning opportunities that reach students and audiences throughout the community.

Outstanding Corporate Philanthropy Award: FineMark Bank & Trust

FineMark was honored for a culture of community service that combines employee volunteerism, nonprofit partnerships, and the thoughtful use of its resources to support local needs.

Excellence in Civic Leadership Award: Imagine Solutions

Imagine Solutions was honored for connecting the community with leading thinkers and expanding access to learning through its conference, seminars and scholarships for students, teachers and nurses.

Community Collaboration Award: Rural Neighborhoods, Moorings Park Foundation, Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, and Collier County Government

Recognizing organizations that effectively partner with others to produce exceptional results for the community. The honorees worked with the Collier Community Foundation to bring The Renaissance from an idea in 2019 to 252 income-restricted apartments for essential workers on a portion of the former Golden Gate Golf Course. Collier Community Foundation served as a catalyst and committed $2.5 million, joining Moorings Park Foundation’s $2.5 million contribution to meet the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation’s $5 million challenge match. With land provided by Collier County and development expertise from Rural Neighborhoods, this shared investment turned a pressing community need into homes for the people who serve Collier County.

The event also paid tribute to former foundation board chair and board emeriti chair Tom McCann, remembering his leadership, warmth, and lasting commitment to Collier County.