One Hope United (OHU) will host its Holiday Hope Brunch on December 6, at Grey Oaks Country Club in Naples, bringing the community together to support programs that create stability and brighter futures for children and youth in foster care.

The Holiday Hope Brunch will feature food, a brief program, and an auction, with proceeds benefiting One Hope United’s work with children and families, including the organization’s innovative Hope House foster care model.

Hope Houses provide a family-like home environment for youth ages 13-17 who have experienced significant instability in foster care and have often run out of traditional placement options. Before arriving at a Hope House, youth have experienced an average of 24 placement moves. At Hope House, they find the stability, relationships, and support needed to begin building toward a more independent future.

Youth stay at Hope House for an average of 355 days before a successful exit, and nearly one-third earn their driver’s license while in the program, a milestone that can open doors to greater independence, employment, and opportunity.

For more than 130 years, One Hope United has worked alongside children and families. Today, the organization helps children and families across Florida and Illinois, providing family support programs, foster care and adoption services, and other resources designed to create the stability children need to build a life of their own.

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