Meet the Naples Mixologists Raising the Bar

Barry Larkin

Beverage director/owner, Seventh South Craft Food + Drink

NI: How long have you been tending bar?

Larkin: Since 1996, when I was 18. My early days of bartending were “slinging and ringing,” as they say. I was introduced to the art of craft cocktails when I worked at D’Amico’s The Continental.

What is the key to running a great bar?

Consistency. Guests expect to get the same-tasting drink from any one of our bartenders, so we must be able to pour that same exact drink every time.

Does your cocktail menu ever vary?

We change it up every now and then to keep our menu fresh. My wife, Carolyn, came up with the idea of The Vault, where we offer some of our most popular cocktails from years past. One is a tequila-based drink called Iceberg Theory, mixed with grapefruit juice, lime juice, our house blend of bitters, and lemongrass-basil simple syrup. A lot of guests come in just for that, so we always keep those ingredients on hand.

What is your favorite libation on the menu?

The Vesper. It’s our twist on the classic James Bond martini, served in a sexy Nick & Nora glass.

What is the most desirable quality in a bartender?

Anybody can learn to mix a good drink, but personality goes a long way.

Is the growing popularity of mocktails a bellwether in your business?

Mocktails are certainly trending, especially during Dry January, and we make them just as fun and creative as regular cocktails. We’ve also noticed guests want to cut back or stop drinking other months of the year, so we have sections of the bar menu that are low alcohol as well as no alcohol.

How is the camaraderie among local bartenders?

The camaraderie among us is enjoyable. We have a WhatsApp group called Thirst Responders, consisting of around 20 bartenders and a few distributors. We share information and talk about things we’re doing. We’ve also had friendly bartending competitions, which is a fun way to sample cocktail recipes and socialize with others in the local mixology world.

Barry’s Pick: Vesper

1.5 oz. Sipsmith London Dry Gin

1 oz. Grainger Organic Vodka

1 / 2 oz. Lillet Blanc

1 / 2 oz. Cocchi Americano

2 dashes orange bitters

Stir ingredients in a mixing glass. Strain into a pre-chilled Nick & Nora glass. Use a lemon swath for zest expression, then cut and shape for garnish and place on the rim.

Monika Czechowska

Co-owner, Fuse Gastrobar

NI: You were born and raised in Poland and moved here 23 years ago. How long have you been at Fuse?

Czechowska: Since November 2023. I co-own the restaurant with chef Greg Scarlatos. We’ve been together 16 years and got engaged last year.

What is your process when crafting cocktails?

I often start with the garnish. I’ll be grocery shopping and see a microgreen or fruit, and then I think about what liquor would go with it and what ingredients would complement it. Finally, glassware is important; it really does make a difference to drink from a pretty glass.

Do your guests ever inspire cocktail recipes?

One of my ladies came in after a doctor’s appointment and told me she had to drink beet juice, lemon juice, and ginger juice because they’re heart-healthy. She asked if I could come up with a cocktail for that, so I added a vodka-based concoction to the menu called To Beet or Not to Beet.

What makes a great craft cocktail?

It should be beautiful, balanced, and delicious. I have hundreds of recipes, and I’m working on a book with gorgeous photographs to showcase my creations.

What is one of the biggest challenges of your profession?

Long hours on my feet. Also, I’m shaking cocktails, reaching, stretching, mixing, pouring; it’s very physical. At the end of the day, I feel it.

What do you like most about tending bar?

Creating friendships and making connections. I want everyone who comes into this bar to feel comfortable.

What kind of connections have you made?

I have introduced a lot of people, and three of the couples are now married.

Do guests ever share their woes or seek advice?

One hundred percent. Part of being a good bartender is being a good listener. I tell my guests, “Therapy is expensive; just come see me.”

Monika’s Pick: 2500 Cocktail

2 oz. Fords Gin

1 oz. Giffard Rhubarb Liqueur

1 oz. fresh lemon juice

1 / 2 oz. simple syrup

2 dashes rhubarb bitters

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake and strain over ice. Garnish with an edible flower.

Michael Persian

Bartender/Lead Trainer, Del Mar

NI: Where were you raised?

Persian: I’m from Wayzata, Minnesota, just west of Minneapolis. My wife, Shawn, and I have lived in Naples for about three years, and I’ve been with Del Mar since we opened in December of 2021.

What is the most popular cocktail on the menu?

Our 5th Avenue Margarita is a crowd favorite. It includes a green chili pepper liqueur, which gives it a unique flavor profile.

Do you see a lot of foot traffic because of your downtown location?

Yes, especially during parades and other events. In February, we have Cars on 5th, and the number of people at the bar is unbelievable. It’s “all hands on deck” and one of those challenging occasions that builds camaraderie among the bar staff.

As lead trainer, what qualities do you look for in a bartender?

You have to be a self-starter, be knowledgeable, empathetic, well-versed in pop culture, know something about sports, current events, music, trivia, have a sense of humor, have good time-management skills, be a good listener, and just be good at your job.

What do you like best about bartending?

In this business, you know you’re going to meet a lot of nice people and you’re going to have a “restaurant family” that you’ll probably have for life.

Do you pick up on a lot of chatter when you’re behind the bar?

I can’t help but tune into what guests are talking about. In the business, we call it “bartender ears.”

Are you ever recruited to bartend at family gatherings?

All the time. I have a “toolbox” I take to family parties with mixers, shot glasses, and a recipe for bitters. I’ll stop and buy fruit, cucumbers, maybe some mint.

What trends in drink preferences have you noticed throughout the years?

Lately, people are choosing cleaner drinks and organic wines. Negroni cocktails are popular right now. Social media and pop culture have a big impact on what guests order. Back in the early 2000s, I made maybe two cosmopolitans in my bartending life. Then, it appears on Sex and the City, and suddenly, everyone was ordering a cosmo.

Michael’s Pick: Fresh Ruby Red

2 oz. Absolut Ruby Red Vodka

1 oz. simple syrup

1 / 2 oz. fresh lemon juice

3-4 1-inch-cubed grapefruit

Muddle grapefruit, simple syrup, and lemon juice in a highball glass. Add vodka and ice. Garnish with grapefruit.