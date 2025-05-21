The Golden Years at Naples Therapeutic Riding Center

Every year, 12 horses provide thousands of hours of service at Naples Therapeutic Riding Center (NTRC), helping improve the lives of children and adults suffering from physical, social, and mental disorders and disabilities.

Delta, a 25-year-old American Paint Horse and former barrel racer in Florida, joined the NTRC herd in 2022. Christian Vanorsdale, mini horse program coordinator and marketing and social media manager at NTRC, describes him as “an exceptional and invaluable therapy horse,” adding “he is steadfast, talented, and bonds easily.”

According to Vanorsdale, a horse’s lifespan is between 25 and 30 years. While Delta is not quite yet a candidate for retirement, one day he will be offered the opportunity to live out his days at Camp Rusk, a 500-acre pastoral haven and nonprofit organization in Texas dedicated to retired therapy horses. “Most therapy horses are in their second or third careers and arrive at NTRC at an average age of 17,” says Vanorsdale. “As a reward for their commitment and as our most compassionate partners, we want to provide them with a secure future where they receive the best care.” To date, six horses who previously served NTRC are part of a herd that graze, roam freely, and socialize with other equines.

NTRC’s Retired Horse Fund benefits the ongoing care and comfort of the retired herd.

Funds raised through the organization’s Hoof & Hike Poker Run, an annual walk or trail ride, support these animals, helping them live out their days in a natural setting.