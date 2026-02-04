Miami City Ballet Comes to Naples

Gonzalo Garcia, artistic director of Miami City Ballet, will lead a Dance Master Class February 23. The company will then perform at Artis—Naples February 24.

By
-
Miami City Ballet will perform with the Naples Philharmonic at Artis—Naples on February 24. Photo courtesy of Miami City Ballet
Miami City Ballet will perform with the Naples Philharmonic at Artis—Naples on February 24. Photo courtesy of Miami City Ballet

On February 23, United Arts Collier and Artis—Naples will present a free Dance Master Class led by Gonzalo Garcia, artistic director of Miami City Ballet. The class will be held at Spotlight Dance Company in Naples from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and is open to intermediate and advanced dancers from the community. Participation is free, but registration is required and space is limited.

Miami City Ballet will also perform with the Naples Philharmonic at Artis—Naples on February 24. Photo courtesy of Miami City Ballet
Photo courtesy of Miami City Ballet

Miami City Ballet will also perform with the Naples Philharmonic in Artis—Naples’ Hayes Hall on February 24 at 7:30 p.m. The performance will highlight the ballet company’s grace, power, and artistry as the world’s premier interpreters of the works of George Balanchine. Miami City Ballet’s company dancers will bring classic and contemporary works to life with energy, precision, and a deep passion for dance as an art form. Tickets for the performance are $89-$101.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR