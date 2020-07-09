Middle Keys Makeover

Opened in 2019, Isla Bella Beach Resort is the first and only full-service luxury hotel in Marathon, holding claim to the largest private waterfront of any Keys property. The resort maximizes this excess through five oceanfront swimming pools, a 200-foot beach, and an outward-facing design for all 199 guest rooms and suites, such that each has its own fabulous Atlantic Ocean view. Delicately dressed in a palette of white and blue (with a few palm tree prints thrown in for good measure), rooms channel maritime-meets-tropical chic and recall the essence of a modern-day Keys’ beach house.
See and Do
Discover why the Florida Keys are celebrated internationally as a top fishing destination on a day trip with Two Conchs, which departs directly from Isla Bella Marina and offers excursions that specialize in the catch or fishing type, from tarpon to flats. Rent a kayak for some island exploration or ogle the stunning Middle Keys scenery on a 26-mile, guided Jet Ski tour around Marathon. If leisure’s more your thing, relax with a treatment at the 4,000-square-foot Spa at Isla Bella or spice up your sunbathing routine by crossing the Seven Mile Bridge and throwing down a towel at Bahia Honda State Park, which sports the finest white sand beaches in the Florida Keys.
Tip: Head under the sea on one of Isla Bella’s many day or night diving trips, swimming among the species-rich Sombrero Reef or the Thunderbolt shipwreck, home to numerous Goliath Groupers, some of which top 400 pounds.
Eat
Savor a light lunch of fresh seafood, tapas, and strong cocktails at The Beach Bar, Isla Bella’s feet-in-the-sand outdoor bar and restaurant. Grab one of the coveted Adirondack chairs for an epic sunset, and linger longer on Friday and Saturday evenings, when a live band performs. For dinner, feast on-property at Il Postino, a Neapolitan-style restaurant that serves decadent wood-fired pizzas, house-made pastas, and Keys seafood with an Italian twist. Consider sharing the mouthwatering Burratini Caprese (made with double cream mozzarella), the parmesan-crusted local hogfish over cauliflower mousse (aka Maiale Vincotto), and a carbonara pizza bathed in a ricotta garlic cream sauce and topped with caramelized onions, bacon lardons, fresh mozzarella, and pecorino.
