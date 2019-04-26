Mitch’s Cakelike Cookies Will Transport You Back to Childhood

William “Mitch” Mitchell may be famous throughout Naples for his cookies, but he’s really in the nostalgia business. “Our cookies remind people of their childhood,” says the owner of Mitch’s Cookies. “They weigh nearly five ounces and are very cakelike, with a chewy center. The ingredients are all natural, just like the old days; we don’t do gluten-free or sugar-free. My mother was a great baker, and I think I inherited the gene from her.”

Mitchell started baking as a hobby and gave his cookies away as gifts. Over the years, he developed the 30-plus recipes he sells today—everything from classic chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin to pumpkin spice, coconut pecan, and Reese’s peanut butter cup double chocolate. He opened his first store on Davis Boulevard in 2016 and moved to a larger facility in Kings Lake Square this past March.

The heart of Mitch’s Cookies is the dessert bar and soda fountain. It recreates a traditional 1950s malt shop, complete with an antique cash register, swivel chairs, and a refurbished Hamilton Beach mixer. As Mitchell notes, the appeal cuts across generational lines. “People my age will order a milkshake and relive their high school days. When the kids come in, they actually put down their cell phones and get involved. We like to say that customers take a step back in time and create new old-fashioned memories.”