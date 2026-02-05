Savor Valentine’s Day Dining in Naples

Celebrate Valentine’s Day Riviera-style with an intimate dinner at La Salière. The evening’s specials will include Scampi in Love (steamed scampi); white parmigiana, with eggplant, zucchini, truffle cream; Paccheri alla Vodka pasta; baby chicken with stuffed asparagus; and Chilean sea bass crusted with pistachios.

The acclaimed French-Vietnamese restaurant in downtown Delray Beach will offer a special prix-fixe dinner menu this Valentine’s Day. The prix-fixe menu includes an amuse bouche, as well as the guest’s choice of a small plate, large plate, and dessert for $125 per person.

In OpenTable’s newly released list of the “Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in the United States,” and Sails made the list!

The recognition carries added significance as Valentine’s Day marks the eighth anniversary of Sails Restaurant. This Valentine’s Day, savor refined coastal cuisine, warm old-world service, and intimate dining experience.