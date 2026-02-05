Savor Valentine’s Day Dining in Naples

Enjoy a romantic evening and special menus at restaurants across Naples in honor of Valentine's Day

By
-
Spaghetti alle vongole. Photo courtesy of La Salière
Spaghetti alle vongole. Photo courtesy of La Salière

La Salière

Celebrate Valentine’s Day Riviera-style with an intimate dinner at La Salière. The evening’s specials will include Scampi in Love (steamed scampi); white parmigiana, with eggplant, zucchini, truffle cream; Paccheri alla Vodka pasta; baby chicken with stuffed asparagus; and Chilean sea bass crusted with pistachios.

Tuna tartare. Photo by Neil John Burger/courtesy of Le Colonial
Tuna tartare. Photo by Neil John Burger/courtesy of Le Colonial

Le Colonial

The acclaimed French-Vietnamese restaurant in downtown Delray Beach will offer a special prix-fixe dinner menu this Valentine’s Day. The prix-fixe menu includes an amuse bouche, as well as the guest’s choice of a small plate, large plate, and dessert for $125 per person.

Sails Restaurant 

In OpenTable’s newly released list of the “Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in the United States,” and Sails made the list!

The recognition carries added significance as Valentine’s Day marks the eighth anniversary of Sails Restaurant. This Valentine’s Day, savor refined coastal cuisine, warm old-world service, and intimate dining experience.

Tanglewood - A Southern Kitchen. Photo courtesy of the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa
Tanglewood – A Southern Kitchen. Photo courtesy of the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa

Tanglewood – A Southern Kitchen

Tanglewood – A Southern Kitchen will set the scene for a romantic prix-fixe menu, featuring crawfish cake, Everglades BBQ peppercorn spiced filet mignon, and a chocolate covered strawberry mousse filled tart.
The meal is $80 per person and includes a glass of sparkling brut. Recommended wine pairings will also be available for each course.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR