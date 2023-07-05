Morning Brew at Immokalee Pioneer Museum

Change up your routine and venture out to Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch on July 15 to experience Cowboy Coffee! It turns out coffee was just as essential to get going in the morning during the pioneer era. From 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., watch a demonstration of how ranchers made their morning concoction.

Roberts Ranch, located in Immokalee—Collier County’s third largest inland community—is less than an hour’s drive from Naples. The 13-acre historic site and museum, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, provides visitors with the opportunity to experience daily working life on a Southwest Florida pioneer homestead and citrus grove.