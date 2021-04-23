Naples Design District Blooms

A destination for inspiration, the Naples Design District and the stand-alone “hub” The Collective offer many options for upscale shopping and dining, as well as for sourcing design materials and connecting with experts. It’s also pedestrian-friendly, spanning 10 blocks between Fifth Avenue South and Seventh Avenue North, and bordered by Tamiami Trail and Goodlette-Frank Road.

Shannon Green Collection



Loaded with très chic treasures, this boutique rotates global collections of hand-sourced fine jewelry. An established lineup of designers complements Green’s luxe bohemian spirit. Green can also repurpose jewelry, design a custom piece, or style your current items. Paul Morelli’s Wild Child link bracelet ($12,800) contains diamonds, aquamarines, spessartites, tsavorites, and yellow, pink, and purple sapphires set in 18-karat gold, while his Wild Child earrings ($5,400) feature diamonds and pink sapphires in 18-karat gold.

The Luxury Bed Collection

At this new showroom in The Collective, patrons can shop for a bedroom befitting a five-star hotel. The floor-to-ceiling front window boasts a pillow bar and unique accessories, but the majority of the space is dedicated to high-quality mattresses like Hästens and Vispring. You’ll be encased in luxurious silk in this exclusive collection by Sferra ($695-$2,795) featuring Moda Vivid blooms.

Republic of Decor

David Fruscione, president of the Naples Design District Association, owns this dreamy business that carries the crème de la crème of on-trend home furnishings and gifts. Visitors can expect handmade products from artisans and statement pieces from exclusive product lines. This one-of-a-kind ceramic bowl ($475) is hand-spun and finished with a 14-karat gold rim to make a statement on a shelf or a table.

Audrey’s of Naples

When Audrey Hepburn is your style icon, you name your consignment store after her and the glamourous era she represents, says owner Quenby Tilley. Featuring a mix of high-end designer women’s clothing and well-edited accessories, Audrey’s also carries vintage clothing from the ‘40s through the ‘80s, evening wear, and a chapeau department with assorted hats. Embrace spring in these Dolce & Gabbana floral mules with rattan heels ($590) paired with a Wai Wai wicker Lulu shoulder bag ($495).

Summerfields

Mother-daughter duo Shari and Stacey Summers have more than 40 years of combined design experience. Stacey manages their specialty retail store, which showcases both traditional and modern luxury gift items and products for the home and garden; Shari, a professional interior designer since 1987, handles that side of the business. Together, they select American furniture lines and handcrafted Italian ceramics and glassware such as this.

Garden District

Step inside and take it all in—this is an experience for the senses. Owner and creative director Rufino Hernandez specializes in the cutting edge. Creating exotic, traditional, and contemporary floral designs for almost a decade, the Garden District is more than a full-service flower shop. Still life meets real life in this springtime garden floral arrangement ($325).

Method & Concept

With a focus on contemporary craft, fine art, and design, this gallery at The Collective presents an international roster of emerging and mid-career artists, including paper artist/engineer Matthew Shlian, glass artist Dylan Martinez, conceptual artist Tadao Cern, and works by the brand’s founding director, Chad Jensen. The Versailles tilt-top tables in La Petite Blanche and La Petite Noir ($14,500 each) are a collaboration between Jensen and Ysabel Lemay, with painted wood, gold mirror, polished stainless steel, low-iron glass, and ceramic frit, measuring 24 by 30 inches.

Georgie’s

Originally a women’s shoe store established in 1978 on Marco Island, Georgie’s quickly grew to include clothing and accessories. It recently relocated to the Naples Design District and expanded yet again to offer gifts and home decor. Its loyalty program, dubbed the Imelda Club, rewards customers with generous discounts. Add pop to your coffee table with these ceramic flower-garden-themed coasters ($28 for set of four).

The Striped Cabana

This sweet, candle-accented boutique embraces you like a big hug—interior designer and Tennessean co-owner Becky Enzweiler says it’s a “Southern thing.” The shop has an ever-changing inventory but spotlights linens, furnishings, and accessories that blend with coastal comfort. Add a pop of springtime color to make a statement with this relaxed 22-inch chintz pillow ($225) from artist Dana Gibson. Phaidon’s Blooms ($50) is a photographic survey of more than 80 designers who push the boundaries of floral art.