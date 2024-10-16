Naples International Film Festival Returns Next Week

Film lovers and filmmakers will converge in Southwest Florida the last weekend in October to celebrate the art of film at the sixteenth annual Naples International Film Festival, which showcases a curated program of domestic and international narratives, documentaries, and short works. Opening night is October 24 at the Kimberly K. Querrey and Louis A. Simpson Cultural Campus at Artis—Naples. Competition films will be screened throughout the weekend at a partner theater in Naples, as well as under the stars in the Norris Gardens. View Tim Burton’s iconic Batman (1989) movie in concert on closing night, October 27, at Hayes Hall.