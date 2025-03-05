Nourish Yourself with Meatless Meals

There are many reasons to eat a plant-based diet, but sometimes you might miss the meat. However, many vegetarian alternatives exist. “If you are seeking to switch to a plant-based diet, I would always recommend choosing whole foods with as few ingredients as possible,” notes Elizabeth Gorman, a holistic nutritionist and personal trainer based in Naples. Specifically, she suggests these three meat substitutes.

Jackfruit: This tropical fruit has stringy flesh that, Gorman explains, can emulate pulled pork or chicken. It’s high in fiber and nutrients, including vitamin C and potassium.

Tempeh: This soy-based product is firmer and chewier than tofu and offers a nutty flavor. It’s a good source of protein and nutrients, including iron and magnesium. “It is easy to season tempeh with spices, as it takes on the flavor of whatever dish it is a part of,” Gorman states.

Lentils: These small legumes are high in protein, folate, iron, and other nutrients. “Lentils can be used similarly to ground beef and are excellent in burgers, meatballs, tacos, meatless Bolognese, or stuffed peppers,” notes Gorman, who recommends using the brown or green varieties.

You might be tempted to try processed meat substitutes, and while Gorman says that’s fine occasionally, she advises not making them your main protein source as they can contain high amounts of saturated fats and preservatives. “We should never assume that just because it is plant-based, it is healthier,” she says. “Always check the label; the fewer added ingredients, the better.” She adds that you can always bring more vegetables into your diet even if you’re not fully vegan or vegetarian.