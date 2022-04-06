Old-Growth Forest Walk at Corkscrew Swamp

Commune with nature on Everglades Day, April 7, commemorating the 1890 birthday of Marjory Stoneman Douglas, famed defender of the River of Grass. Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary offers a guided three-hour Ancient Forest Tour along its 2.25-mile boardwalk exploring the history and ecology of the world’s largest old-growth bald cypress forest, protected from logging since 1954. For ages 16 and older; $30.