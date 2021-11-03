On Stage at The Naples Players

The Naples Players will keep its season rolling with a run of A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder November 24 through December 19. The ten-time Tony Award-nominated comedy will hit the stage in Blackburn Hall to deliver nonstop laughs. Performances will take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m.

The story is set in London in 1907 and follows Monty Navarro (played by Luke Jaconis), a penniless clerk who finds out he is ninth in line to inherit an earldom and a large family fortune from his mother, so decides he must eliminate the other eight heirs standing in his way.

The earldom of Highhurst is controlled by the wealthy D’Ysquith banking family, all members of which are portrayed by one actor (Mark Vanagas). The eight D’Ysquiths ahead of Monty all begin dying in comedic conditions. Meanwhile, the plot thickens as Monty tries to win the heart of Sibella Hallward (JamieLynn Bucci), until he finds himself drawn to Phoebe D’Ysquiths (Elizabeth Feins).

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder is directed by Bryce Alexander with choreography by Dawn Lebrecht Fornara and musical direction by Charles Fornara. “This show has been on our bucket list for a long time,” says Bryce Alexander, CEO and Executive Artistic Director of The Naples Players. “Catchy music, hilarious comedy, and beautiful costumes make A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder the perfect, light-hearted night at the theatre.”

The show’s ensemble cast includes (in alphabetical order): Melanie Capparelli, Scott Davis, Kat Ebaugh, Nathan Eichhorn, Frankie Federico, Lisa Federico, Shelley Gothard, and David Shaffer. Cole Butcher is the show’s stage manager and KC Allen, Adam Garcia, and Patricia Puia are assistant stage managers.

The public is welcome to a red carpet event on November 23, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30pm and will feature local vendors, food, drinks, and live music from the band Chariot. Additionally, a sensory friendly performance will be held on December 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Both general public and season tickets are on sale at the TNP Box Office. Those interested can visit the website anytime or call the TNP Box Office at (239) 263-7990.