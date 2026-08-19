Spend September Days at Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary invites visitors to step into one of the region’s most extraordinary wild places this fall. With fall migration underway, the sanctuary offers an opportunity to view migrating songbirds and other wildlife along the 2.25-mile boardwalk, beneath 500-year-old bald cypress trees.

See the Swamp Come Alive at Sunset

As the sun drops, Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary transforms. Offered weekly, guided sunset strolls and night tours give guests a chance to experience Corkscrew Swamp new ways. Family night and sunset tours are also available.

Upcoming Dates:

Corkscrew Night Tour: August 24 and September 14

Sunset Stroll: August 31

Half-price Admission for Florida Residents in September

Florida residents can explore the sanctuary for half price in September. Visitors can purchase tickets online, choose the “Florida resident” ticket option, and show proof of residency at the admissions desk.

Community Free Day

The community is welcome to for a special free admission day on September 19. Guests can enjoy a full day of activities, including:

A bird talk by Helen Midney, Museum Manager for the Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch

Mexican bingo

A collaborative community weaving activity

Children’s art inspired by sanctuary wildlife

And for those with a sweet tooth, Mexican ice cream bars will be available for purchase at the Blair Visitor Center. Throughout the day, visitors are encouraged to explore the old-growth bald cypress forest and other habitats along the boardwalk.

Know Before You Go

Audubon’s Blair Visitor Center, Spurlino Foundation Discovery Center, and boardwalk are open daily at 8 a.m., with last admission at 1 p.m. during the summer/fall season. Regular admission is $17 for adults; $6 for children ages 6-14; and free for children younger than 6 and for members. Find admission details and tickets at audubon.org/corkscrew/visit.

Note: Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, including the Blair Visitor Center, Spurlino Foundation Discovery Center, and boardwalk, are closed for annual maintenance August 17-30. Guided experiences will be offered during this time. Online tickets are required. Find the entire schedule at audubon.org/corkscrew/events.