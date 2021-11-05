On the Edge

Shimmering metallics, daring cuts, and chic layers bring the intrigue in these fall looks

By
-

Marie France Van Damme metallic swimsuit; Versace embellished skirt; Roger Vivier pumps; Jimmy Choo mesh handbag closeupMarie France Van Damme metallic swimsuit; Versace embellished skirt; Roger Vivier pumps; Jimmy Choo mesh handbag

Silver metallic sleek nageur swimsuit ($390), Marie France Van Damme; black mini skirt with embellished crystal hem ($2,395), Versace; RV Bouquet slingback pumps with silver leather flower strass buckle ($1,995), Roger Vivier; Callie silver metal mesh shoulder bag with metal mesh strap ($3,295), Jimmy Choo.

Bronze metallic sleek nageur swimsuit ($390), Marie France Van Damme; paste-multicolor all-over strass embroidered GG canvas single-breasted coat with dark blue contrast leather piping and details ($15,000), necklace with beads made in metal with gold finish and black crystals ($2,300), necklace with Gucci script in metal with palladium finish ($890), Gucci.

Dolce & Gabbana tulle bodysuit, crystal embellished bodysuit

Tulle bodysuit ($1,145), crystal and jersey bodysuit (price upon request), Dolce & Gabbana

Carolina Herrera sequin gown; Jimmy Choo heelsPuff-sleeve sequin gown in melon ($4,990), Carolina Herrera; Rupi 100 heels in black gel patent leather with bracelet anklet ($975), Jimmy Choo.

Chanel cardigan, pants, tweed jacket, leather handbag, chain belt; Roger Vivier embellished sandals

Fall/Winter 2021 cashmere cardigan ($6,000), iridescent wool jacquard pants ($6,800), Fantasy wool tweed jacket ($9,300), metal chain belt ($1,575), silver metallic handbag ($7,100), Chanel; Viv’Rangers silver sandals with embellished strass buckle ($1,995), Roger Vivier.

Versace gown with embellished belt; Roger Vivier pumps

Floor-length gown with embellished belt ($10,625), Versace; RV Bouquet slingback pumps with silver leather flower strass buckle ($1,995), Roger Vivier.

Louis Vuitton metallic dress, jacket

Padded lurex apron dress ($7,550), two-in-one jacket ($5,750), Louis Vuitton

Michael Kors Collection jersey twist dress; Jimmy Choo heels closeMichael Kors Collection jersey twist dress; Jimmy Choo heels

Black stretch-jersey twist dress with palette hand-embroidery ($3,290), Michael Kors Collection; Rupi 100 heels in black gel patent leather with bracelet anklet ($975), Jimmy Choo.

Story Credits: 

Shot by Naples Illustrated on location at One Thousand Museum, Miami

Fashion editor: Katherine Lande

Model: Maggie Jablonski, Muse Management, New York

Hair and makeup: Heather Blaine, Creative Management, Miami

Digital tech: Javier Sanchez

NI would like to extend a special thank you to ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, Miami

