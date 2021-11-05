On the Edge

Silver metallic sleek nageur swimsuit ($390), Marie France Van Damme; black mini skirt with embellished crystal hem ($2,395), Versace; RV Bouquet slingback pumps with silver leather flower strass buckle ($1,995), Roger Vivier; Callie silver metal mesh shoulder bag with metal mesh strap ($3,295), Jimmy Choo.
Bronze metallic sleek nageur swimsuit ($390), Marie France Van Damme; paste-multicolor all-over strass embroidered GG canvas single-breasted coat with dark blue contrast leather piping and details ($15,000), necklace with beads made in metal with gold finish and black crystals ($2,300), necklace with Gucci script in metal with palladium finish ($890), Gucci.
Tulle bodysuit ($1,145), crystal and jersey bodysuit (price upon request), Dolce & Gabbana
Puff-sleeve sequin gown in melon ($4,990), Carolina Herrera; Rupi 100 heels in black gel patent leather with bracelet anklet ($975), Jimmy Choo.
Fall/Winter 2021 cashmere cardigan ($6,000), iridescent wool jacquard pants ($6,800), Fantasy wool tweed jacket ($9,300), metal chain belt ($1,575), silver metallic handbag ($7,100), Chanel; Viv’Rangers silver sandals with embellished strass buckle ($1,995), Roger Vivier.
Floor-length gown with embellished belt ($10,625), Versace; RV Bouquet slingback pumps with silver leather flower strass buckle ($1,995), Roger Vivier.
Padded lurex apron dress ($7,550), two-in-one jacket ($5,750), Louis Vuitton
Black stretch-jersey twist dress with palette hand-embroidery ($3,290), Michael Kors Collection; Rupi 100 heels in black gel patent leather with bracelet anklet ($975), Jimmy Choo.
Story Credits:
Shot by Naples Illustrated on location at One Thousand Museum, Miami
Fashion editor: Katherine Lande
Model: Maggie Jablonski, Muse Management, New York
Hair and makeup: Heather Blaine, Creative Management, Miami
Digital tech: Javier Sanchez
NI would like to extend a special thank you to ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, Miami
Facebook Comments