Diamonds will always be a girl’s best friend. They are beloved for their beauty, clarity, and sparkle. These luminous treasures have been used for many applications, from conveying style and class to cultivating emotional amplification. For love-locked couples, these symbols of devotion, purity, and fidelity bridge the deep schism between singlehood and matrimony.

Over the years, however, the mining of these earthly crystals has taken a horrific ethical and humanitarian toll. According to a 2021 Bain & Company survey, sustainability is a salient concern for Americans, especially millennials and Gen-Zers, who together now purchase more diamond engagement rings than any other consumer segment. In fact, an MVI Marketing study confirmed that 70 percent of millennials would consider buying a lab-grown diamond rather than a traditional one for their engagement ring’s center stone.

Films like Blood Diamond went further by drawing the world’s attention to the tragedies surrounding conflict diamonds in Sierra Leone. Fortunately, the result was greater transparency and a better understanding of where companies and brands acquire their imports. As mining’s not an issue, retailers of lab-grown diamonds like Clean Origin can cut through the mystery and offer consumers complete clarity.

More Reasons to Consider Lab-Grown Diamonds:

Time: Once compared to the billions of years it takes to produce one natural diamond, fashioning one in a laboratory is quite an accelerated process. It takes approximately eight weeks to create a real diamond. The process is either done by exposing diamond seeds to extreme levels of heat and pressure or ionizing diamond seed slivers using technology similar to a microwave or laser.

Cost: Not only are lab diamonds quicker to produce, but they’re also less expensive to buy. For example, Clean Origin, the world’s largest retail dealer in exclusively lab-grown diamonds, sells them for 20 to 40 percent less than traditional ones. Olya Linde, who authored the 2021 Bain & Company report, explains that these lower prices and better designs account for increased consumer interest. Just imagine, getting that 3-carat diamond ring you always dreamed of.

Likeness/Durability: Another plus for lab-grown diamonds is, like natural diamonds, they are real diamonds. The only difference is that one was made in a lab. Clean Origin’s co-founder Alexander Weindling, a third-generation diamantaire and former global managing director for Georg Jensen, agrees. “At the end of the day, a diamond is a diamond, whether it was mined from the ground or created in a factory.” Checking the stone’s lasered-on certificate number is one way of telling them apart, something even trained professionals can not do with their naked eyes.

Options, options, options: Lab diamonds come in the same variety of shapes, styles, and cuts as mined diamonds, and Clean Origin offers thousands of sparklers to select from. Clean Origin also carries an extensive line of breathtaking jewelry and rings, including ultra-modern, romantic, and vintage-style engagement rings. The soon-to-be-wed have the added option of building a bespoke engagement ring from the comfort of their couch.

