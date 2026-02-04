Opera Naples’ Festival Under the Stars Returns

Opera Naples’ sixth annual Festival Under the Stars takes place this year from February 13 to March 15. Highlights include multiple concerts and the second Luciano Pavarotti Foundation Opera Naples International Voice Competition. On February 21 and 22, resident artists perform Scalia/Ginsburg at the Wang Opera Center, Naples. This witty and heartfelt comic opera brings the justices—who were friends and bonded over their love of opera—to life in a powerful musical dialogue about law, friendship, and the U.S. Constitution. Prepare to hear some sharp legal humor in this unique production by composer Derrick Wang; tickets start at $39.