Boys & Girls Club of Collier County to Host Alumni Gathering

The Boys & Girls Club of Collier County (BGCCC) will welcome former Club members to the Inaugural Alumni Gathering on May 16. During the event, BGCCC will bring past members together to reflect on shared experiences, reconnect with one another, and learn how they can get involved with the Club today. The event will take place at the Nichols Campus in Naples from 5 to 7 p.m.

Many former Club members have built careers, raised families, and remained connected to Collier County community. BGCCC aims to strengthen those connections and create new opportunities for alumni to stay involved through mentoring members, sharing their experiences, or helping inspire current Club members to see what their own futures can become.

Former Club members who would like to attend are encouraged to RSVP by May 1 by emailing RSVP@bgccc.com.