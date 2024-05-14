Paint it Black Cocktail Recipe

Characterized by sun and flowers, the month of May is dedicated to all our motherly figures and art alike. With notable observances such as Memorial Day, Mother’s Day, International Museum Day, and World Drawing Day, the month in bloom serves as a beacon of inspiration, encouraging us to delve into the realms of our imaginations.

Solento Organic Tequila recently celebrated its launch in the Sunshine State with an evening under the stars at The Colony Hotel on Palm Beach. Among the festivities was an on-site “sketch and sip” art experience, led by Solento artist Todd DiCiurcio, that allowed guests to showcase their skills by sketching a model dressed in fashions by Veronica Beard and accessorized with a Solento ridged-glass bottle.

Similarly, in celebration of your own self-expression, I invite you to pick up a pencil and strike your own creativity. For a little extra liquid courage, mix up this moody sipper, which will spark your vision all month long.

Paint it Black

Ingredients

1 1 / 2 oz. Solento Organic Reposado

oz. Solento Organic Reposado 3 / 4 oz. fresh lime juice

oz. fresh lime juice 1 / 2 oz. fresh cucumber juice

oz. fresh cucumber juice 1 / 2 oz. agave activated charcoal

oz. agave activated charcoal 1 / 2 oz. organic aloe vera juice

oz. organic aloe vera juice Floral salt

Edible flower to garnish

Rim a rocks glass with floral salt. Combine all other ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake, then strain into the salt-rimmed glass. Garnish with an edible flower.