Southern Comfort at Tanglewood

Tanglewood at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa, Bonita Springs, has a new look, vibe, and menu. Those who created the change hope that even non-hotel guests will stop in and stick around for some Southern hospitality. Now called Tanglewood–A Southern Kitchen, the on-site eatery offers cushy upholstered chairs and banquettes, tall windows that let in plenty of sunshine by day and starlight by night, and an overall mellow aura. “We wanted to make it a destination in itself,” says Andreas Singer, director of food and beverage and culinary operations. “There are already enough steak houses and seafood restaurants around.”

Singer brainstormed with Tanglewood’s chef de cuisine, Richard McCaw, to develop the menu. Together, they set out to create “comfort food with a little twist,” Singer says. McCaw, who attended Estero High School, began as an intern at the Hyatt and worked his way up. He went to an Arizona Hyatt for more experience, returning to the Coconut Point location late last year to take over Tanglewood.

Over the course of a few months, the two created their version of elevated Southern cuisine, featuring dishes like a soft-shell crab po’boy, seared scallops with candied pork belly (known as Surf & Swine), bayou étouffée, and alligator jambalaya. Sides include Cajun crab macaroni, purple Florida rice grits, and collard greens. Fancy a cocktail? Consider a pecan pie old-fashioned, ranch water, or southside bramble with blackberry brandy.