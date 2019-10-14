Pumpkin shines on National Pumpkin Day, October 26, and, of course, Halloween. This nutrient-rich fall staple packs high amounts of antioxidants, beta-carotene, potassium, and vitamins A, C, and E. Add it to baked goods, desserts, soups, salads, and more to protect eye health, regulate blood pressure, and reduce your risk of cancer, diabetes, and stroke. Because it’s rich in fiber and low in calories (about 49 in a cup), eating pumpkin may aid in weight loss by augmenting satiated feelings. Celebrate the good gourd with a loaf of pumpkin spice bread from Epiphany Gluten Free Bakery in Naples. Or pick up a package of Paleo Fit Pancake Mix and follow Ephipany’s recipe for a pumpkin-infused breakfast classic.

Paleo Pumpkin Spice Waffles or Pancakes

1 1/4 cups Epiphany’s Paleo Fit Pancake Mix

4 eggs

2 tbsp. oil

2 tbsp. molasses

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

1 tbsp. vanilla extract or spiced rum

1 tsp. allspice

2 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

Whisk eggs, oil, molasses, pumpkin puree, and extract until combined. Add Paleo mix and spices, and whisk until there are no lumps. Cook waffles or pancakes as normally preferred.