Pasta e Fagoli

As the quarantine winds down, many of us have pantries fully stocked with staples. This recipe was handed down from Chef Mitchell’s grandfather. It’s a versatile dish that can be prepared with any type of beans and pasta you may have on hand, and it’s always filling and delicious.
Ingredients:
1 to 1 ½ stalks celery
1 chopped onion
2 cloves minced garlic
1 quart cooked beans (garbanzo, kidney beans or white beans)
1 tbsp. salt
2 quarts water
1 cup white wine
1 tsp. crushed red pepper
2-3 cups of tomato sauce
2 cups cooked pasta or rice
1 tbsp. Parsley
Parmigiano cheese to taste
Preparation:
In a large pot, sauté celery, onions, garlic and crushed red pepper. Add tomato sauce, water, wine and cooked beans. Simmer together 30-45 minutes or until beans start falling apart. Add cooked pasta or rice, parsley and serve with grated parmigiano, olive oil or truffle oil.
