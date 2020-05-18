Pasta e Fagoli

As the quarantine winds down, many of us have pantries fully stocked with staples. This recipe was handed down from Chef Mitchell’s grandfather. It’s a versatile dish that can be prepared with any type of beans and pasta you may have on hand, and it’s always filling and delicious.

Ingredients:

1 to 1 ½ stalks celery

1 chopped onion

2 cloves minced garlic

1 quart cooked beans (garbanzo, kidney beans or white beans)

1 tbsp. salt

2 quarts water

1 cup white wine

1 tsp. crushed red pepper

2-3 cups of tomato sauce

2 cups cooked pasta or rice

1 tbsp. Parsley

Parmigiano cheese to taste

Preparation:

In a large pot, sauté celery, onions, garlic and crushed red pepper. Add tomato sauce, water, wine and cooked beans. Simmer together 30-45 minutes or until beans start falling apart. Add cooked pasta or rice, parsley and serve with grated parmigiano, olive oil or truffle oil.