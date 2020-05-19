Venue Reconnaissance

When it comes to tying the knot, selecting a setting as magical as your marriage is essential. Here, NI spotlights 10 of the dreamiest, most unique spots around Southwest Florida.

The Gasparilla Inn & Club

City: Boca Grande

Vibe: Seaside sophistication

Maximum occupancy: 300

Southern hospitality, vintage allure, and coastal panoramas are a few reasons this seasonal, century-old destination continues to top brides’ lists. Take your pick of enclosed and plein air environs, from a ceremony on the croquet lawn to a reception at the Beach Club, the Gulf of Mexico serving as a cerulean backdrop. Once the party wraps up, head to your suite or one of the cozy cottages boasting private lanais with breathtaking garden views.

La Casa Toscana

City: Fort Myers

Vibe: Tuscan retreat

Maximum occupancy: 150

Searching for a memorable spot for their eldest son’s nuptials, La Casa’s owners turned to their own home for inspiration. This private-turned-public estate is imbued with Tuscan touches such as a gazebo for the ceremony and verdant gardens suitable for alfresco dining. Every booking at this fairy-tale locale comes with an ever-present wedding coordinator to help ensure the big day goes off flawlessly.

Arching Oaks Ranch

City: LaBelle

Vibe: Rustic glam

Maximum occupancy: 400

After a morning of fishing, shooting clay, and horseback riding, meet your betrothed under the canopy of a fern-covered oak tree, one of hundreds spread across this secluded working ranch. Snap a photo with one of the resident cows or the deer and turkey that roam freely, then mosey over to the six-stall horse barn for a bounteous buffet. Or opt for a sit-down dinner in the event barn, which can be dressed up in your colors or theme. Couples can also bring in outside caterers, florists, and entertainment.

White Orchid at Oasis

City: Fort Myers

Vibe: City charm

Maximum occupancy: 150 indoors, 500 outdoors

Brides debating between water views and a garden setting can have both at this chimerical, Old Florida–style estate. Couples have plenty of spots in which to say “I do,” including a gorgeously manicured lawn nestled along the Caloosahatchee River. Dine and dance the night away inside a luxe tent or beneath a twinkling starry sky. If you want to continue the party, you’re just minutes away from Fort Myers’ popular River District.

Misty Morning Barn at Clutch Farms

City: Fort Myers

Vibe: Cowboy chic

Maximum occupancy: 250

If you plan to walk down the aisle in cowboy boots, look no further than Misty Morning Barn. This seasonal venue (open October 1 through May 31) is home to an adorable barn—dance floor included—nestled amid native vegetation. It also has a stellar preferred caterer, G3 Catering, that will make your wildest culinary dreams come true. End the evening by the fire pit, satiated and happy, cuddled up with your new hubby or wife.

Ngala Wildlife Preserve

City: Naples

Vibe: Safari mystique

Maximum occupancy: 1,000

If a bucket-list wedding in Africa isn’t within your reach, Ngala Wildlife Preserve, a world-renowned animal refuge on 42 acres, makes a sublime alternative. Exchange vows near a koi-filled reflection pond on the Stage of Triumph, and then head off—by camel-drawn carriage, of course—to a tented venue where Mocko Jumbie stilt walkers await with some of the preserve’s wilder residents such as Coulter the giraffe. Dine on South African rock lobster tails, Prime buffalo tenderloin, and other native delicacies before gathering around the blazing fire pits for après-reception cordials and dessert.

Shangri-La Springs

City: Bonita Springs

Vibe: Haute hippy

Maximum occupancy: 1,000

As its utopian namesake would suggest, this historic site is a wellspring for eco-friendly offerings and holistic practices. Wellness-seeking couples can take a meditation or yoga class at the fitness studio before walking down the aisle. You’ll also be able to craft a farm-to-table menu using ingredients from the property’s orchard and certified organic garden, which includes 300 varieties of fruits, vegetables, culinary herbs, and medicinal plants.

Talis Park

City: Naples

Vibe: Mediterranean magic

Maximum occupancy: 150

Save the miles of sun-bleached sandy beaches for another day and get hitched beneath a towering obelisk on the main lawn of this elite golf community. Hold a sunset reception on the outdoor rotunda overlooking the championship course designed by Greg Norman and Pete Dye (one of only two in the world) or in the courtyard at Vyne House, where Mediterranean-inspired architecture, bubbling fountains, and delicate market lighting are sure to enchant guests.

Miromar Lakes Beach & Golf Club

City: Miromar Lakes

Vibe: Lakeside serenity

Maximum occupancy: 200

The 700-acre Lake Como, which boasts a private beach, anchors this award-wining community. Events can take place indoors or out, and the property abounds with photo opportunities, from the pool’s grass-and-marble tile entrance to a beautiful banyan tree surrounded in reclaimed brick—an amazing spot for a first look.

Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center

City: Fort Myers

Vibe: Artful elegance

Maximum occupancy: 275 for indoor reception

Housed in a Neoclassical Revival landmark building, the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center has no shortage of picturesque backdrops. Featuring limestone columns, the outdoor loggia presents a refined alternative for creative ceremonies. The grand atrium—a spectacular, two-story room highlighted by a dramatic chandelier—offers an edgy, gallery-esque setting for reception festivities. After the sun sets, venture back outside to snap some newlywed shots near the text-centric light sculptures by artist Jim Sanborn.