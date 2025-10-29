Patty and Jay Baker Inspire New Children’s Book

Naples philanthropists Patty and Jay Baker are the inspiration for a new children’s book by Bryce and Katie Alexander, with illustrations by Brittany Sundgren. The Bakers by the Sea shares an uplifting message of generosity and community, complete with vibrant illustrations and a heartwarming story.

The Bakers by the Sea follows Ellis, a little boy who discovers the beauty of sharing and community stewardship from his friends Patty and Jay. The story reinforces the values of kindness, philanthropy, and belonging.

The Naples Players recently launched an initiative to provide hundreds of copies of The Bakers by the Sea to local nonprofit organizations to sell. All proceeds will directly benefit the nonprofit where each book is purchased. Participating partners include: The Baker Museum at Artis—Naples, The Naples Players, Gulfshore Playhouse, NCH (Naples Comprehensive Health), Baker Senior Center, the Jay & Patty Baker Preschool of the Arts, and the Patty Baker Humane Society.

To celebrate its release, Patty and Jay will host a book signing at Barnes & Noble Naples on November 2, beginning at 11 a.m. The community is invited to meet the Bakers, hear more about the inspiration behind the book, and have their copies signed. Books will be available for purchase, and a portion of the day’s proceeds will benefit The Naples Players.