Jim Breuer is a Stand-Up Guy

NI: Let’s start with some basics. Where did you spend your childhood?

Breuer: Valley Stream, New York, in Long Island. I lived there until 1987. From 5 years old, I grew up on the same street with tons of kids. Everyone looked after one another, and I was like the big brother of the block. It was a wonderful childhood.

When did you realize you wanted to pursue a career in comedy?

I knew I had the power to make people laugh around the sixth grade. Then, it really took off in high school. At skit night, I played Noah (of Noah’s Ark); I made people laugh so hard. The next day, I felt like the most popular kid in school. My father encouraged me to pursue my dreams because he never had that opportunity. He didn’t want me to miss it. My mother was a little scared for me. She thought I needed an education, a job, and a pension. But I didn’t want that. What really helped me dedicate my life to comedy were words from Eddie Murphy, who appeared on The Arsenio Hall Show after I had moved to Florida in the late ’80s. He said this: “Don’t listen to your mother! Your mother wants you to fall back on something. But, no. Dedicate 100 percent of your life to your goals. Not 50 percent. Not 80 percent. All of it.” By 1989, I had committed my life to comedy, and I was doing every open-mic night and talent show I could find. I had a passion for the spotlight; it was going to happen one way or another.

So, it was your destiny?

Without a doubt. There was no stopping me.

You were on Saturday Night Live (SNL) from 1995 through 1998. How did you land this?

After my open-mic days in Florida, I returned to my home state, New York, to attempt TV roles. I had deals from Disney and NBC. And then, NBC asked me to audition for SNL. After my first audition, the media reported I didn’t make the initial cut, but this wasn’t true. Following several auditions, many meetings, and a few live performances, I was the last cast member hired for the 1995 season, which included names like Will Ferrell, Cheri Oteri, Molly Shannon, Norm Macdonald, and David Spade.

What were the SNL days like?

Overall, I have great memories. I come from a very blue-collar family. We never went on vacations; we lived near JFK airport. My dad worked in sanitation and sometimes would bartend during the week after work. My mom worked, too, for Pan American Airways. So, being this kid from Long Island, I couldn’t believe I was getting to meet all these bands and stars who came on the show. I really enjoyed that part. But it was extremely competitive—and there were a lot of egos and some backstabbing. That was tough. I also wrestled with some things I witnessed or learned about certain celebrities. My eyes were opened. I couldn’t believe how they could get away with particular things. The mature me, today, could handle that. However, back then, I really struggled emotionally with some of what I saw.

Do you have a favorite memory from SNL?

One has to be meeting Joe Pesci. I did an imitation of him, and he went out of his way to do a sketch with me. To sit and have a conversation with him was just incredible. I also enjoyed meeting Jack Nicholson. At the time, these guys were my idols. But my all-time favorite memory is making [creator and producer of SNL] Lorne Michaels, a man who has seen everyone and everything, lose himself after the first time I imitated Joe Pesci and did Goat Boy. To watch him not be able to control his laughter, that is a moment I will never, ever forget.

Many people know you from the movie Half Baked. How did you come by this opportunity?

Dave Chappelle and I were filming a TV series called Buddies, which was slated to air [on ABC] right after Home Improvement. While filming, they let me go. It was horrifying. Dave and I were close at the time, and about a year later, we started pitching modern-day Cheech & Chong–type movies. One night, Dave came up to me at Carolines on Broadway, [a comedy club in New York,] asking if I would star in a movie he wrote.

How did you develop the character of Brian for this film?

I found VHS tapes of Grateful Dead documentaries, and one scene stood out. Security was going through and breaking up a group of young people, but there was one guy who continued dancing and carrying on. No matter what security did, they just couldn’t break him. That’s when I said to myself, “That’s him; that guy is going to be the basis for my character, Brian.”

Do you even like the Grateful Dead?

Not really. I’m a hard rocker, but playing that role was great. I was working with my friends. The entire experience was incredible.

What has been a more recent highlight?

Since then, my favorite thing was opening 36 Metallica arena concerts in 2018-2019—the WorldWired Tour—performing in front of crowds of 15,000 to 20,000. Those were some of the best times of my life. I was opening up for my favorite band, and they are a great group of guys to be around.

What are the biggest differences between doing stand-up and comedy for television?

That’s easy. With stand-up, I’m in total control. I don’t have someone else’s script. I’m the writer, the director, and the performer. And I get immediate feedback. Acting is a little different. While difficult, this comes down to the director and editing. I enjoy acting, but live performance is my favorite.

Was there ever a time you couldn’t make an audience laugh. And if so, how did you deal with this?

Yes, but it’s been a long time. I’m at the point where people pay to see me. But, when that happens, you just have to eat it. I will say, the often-difficult crowds are at corporate gigs and private events. These pay well, but 90 percent of the time, they are not good audiences for comedians.

Are most of your friends in comedy or acting?

No, my closest friends are nowhere near the industry. Actually, they are childhood friends and from my hometown—two are from high school and two from the street I grew up on in Valley Stream.

Who and what do you find funny today?

Shane Gillis cracks me up. He is a guy who makes me laugh. I like almost all comedy. If it’s funny, it’s funny. I’m not dirty on stage. I don’t even curse. But I don’t care if it’s raw, pushing the edge, or crossing the line. We all have different senses of humor, right? But I do believe some topics are off-limits. To me, these are the very dark, sadistic things of our society. There are certain things, especially that happen to women and children, that are completely off-limits. I don’t care who you are; no one is going to make that funny.

What are your thoughts about the merging of politics and comedy?

I’m not affiliated with any political party. In fact, I don’t like politics. I think we should be able to laugh at what is in front of our faces though, especially when it comes to exploiting common sense and calling out the absurd.

Can you describe your latest projects?

I’ve been taking some time off from touring to work on other things. The first is a YouTube series called Funny How God Works, which basically features some heavier stories that have happened throughout my lifetime. It’s not religious but speaks to happenings that are completely unexplainable to me. Another project is Jim Breuer Live every Tuesday at 7 p.m. (ET) on YouTube that includes comedy, storytelling, and current topics. And, I’m working on a series about my travels to Africa.

Why Africa?

I like the peace, the nature, the culture. And I like being off the grid. I’ve been eight times. I can’t get enough.

Why did you and your family choose to live in Naples?

My wife, Diana, and I had been eyeing the west coast of Florida for some time. Naples was never on my radar until a friend who lived here suggested we visit. I have three daughters, who range in ages from 20 to 26. One lives in Naples, one lives in Bonita Springs, and one attends a culinary school in New York.

It’s a beautiful Saturday in Naples. What is Jim Breuer doing?

I go get coffee at Bean to Cup and head to the beach at Lowdermilk Park. In the afternoon, I usually go walking in my neighborhood. And later, I like to have dinner out. One of my favorite spots is Mediterrano. I love the owner, the staff, and the atmosphere. I also like Chops City Grill, Cosmo’s Ristorante and Pizzeria, and Vergina.

And what does your mom say now? Did your parents get a chance to see your success?

They have passed, but yes, they did. And I feel blessed about that. My mom came around to the value of comedy. I have always put family first. That’s one reason why I never moved to Hollywood; I didn’t want to raise my kids there. But now, my kids are all out of the house. I have time to do things I’ve always wanted to do. It’s God, family, and work though. That’s the way it goes for me—in that order.

Story Credits:

Shot on location at The Perry Hotel Naples

Grooming: Dani for Duality Artistry