Saddle Up for the Bootstrap Boogie Barn Dance

The Naples Therapeutic Riding Center will host an evening of Western elegance at the twentieth annual Bootstrap Boogie Barn Dance fundraiser, presented by Health Care Logistics, on November 8, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Dance the night away to country music by the Joel Fry Band as more than 300 partygoers kick up their boots in support the programs and individuals Naples Therapeutic Riding Center serves. Following dinner by Jaime’s Catering, guests can test their skills in mechanical bull riding, Pony Pie Bingo, a sharp-shootin’ gallery, and roping station.

Don’t miss the “Meet the Herd” experience, an opportunity to connect with Naples Therapeutic Riding Center’s gentle therapy horses.

Guests will enjoy an open bar, live and silent auctions, and ways to give back through Fund-a-Need and Sponsor-a-Rider opportunities.

All proceeds from the event support Naples Therapeutic Riding Center year-round programs, including therapeutic riding, occupational therapy, equine-facilitated psychotherapy, and other ground-based programs—which currently serve more than 800 individuals annually. These efforts are made possible with the support of more than 460 trained volunteers, as well as community partnerships and the traveling mini horse team.

Individual tickets for the the Bootstrap Boogie Barn Dance are $500. For more information, visit naplestherapeuticridingcenter.org/barndance/.