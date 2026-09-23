Patty Baker Humane Society Naples Offers Reduced Adoption Fees

Patty Baker Humane Society Naples is partnering with Bissell Pet Foundation to offer reduced adoption fees of $70 or less for eligible pets now through September 30 as part of the ongoing Empty the Shelters adoption event.

The event is part of Bissell Pet Foundation’s nationwide effort to help shelter pets find loving homes by making adoption more accessible to families and individuals ready to welcome a new companion. Adoptable pets are available at the main shelter (370 Airport-Pulling Road North) and von Arx Adoption Center (2400-7 Immokalee Road).

All Patty Baker Humane Society Naples adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip, and other essential care. Staff work closely with adopters to help match each pet with a home that fits their lifestyle and expectations. Reduced adoption fees do not apply to puppies, kittens, dogs under 30 pounds, or pets with already-sponsored adoption fees.

The von Arx Adoption Center is open Tuesday through Sunday, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. The main shelter is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.