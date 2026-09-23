STARability Foundation to Host a Webinar with The Naples Players

STARability Foundation will invite the community to explore how the performing arts can build skills, foster connections, and expand accessibility during its free upcoming Support. Learn. Connect. webinar: “The Naples Players: How Theatres Can Impact a Community,” taking place from noon to 1 p.m. September 30.

During the webinar, Craig Price, director of community enrichment for The Naples Players, and Summer Pliskow, director of Arts Access, will share how The Naples Players uses theatre beyond the stage to promote inclusion and create meaningful opportunities for people of all abilities. STARability and The Naples Players are committed to making the performing arts more accessible to individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities. Through improv and musical theatre classes led by Price, STARability participants can express themselves creatively while practicing collaboration, confidence, and key skills to use at home, at work, and throughout the community.

Attendees will learn how theatre-based activities can strengthen communication, foster connections, and support their social, emotional, and physical well-being. Pliskow and Price will also discuss how The Naples Players collaborates with community partners, including STARability Foundation, Naples Comprehensive Health, and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, to use the performing arts as a tool for education, training, and community engagement.