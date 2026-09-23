What to Do in Collier County This Week (September 23–30)

Goings On and Performances

September 23

Benise: 25 Years of Passion, delight in a high-energy theatrical spectacle as the Emmy award-winning guitarist known as the “Prince of Spanish Guitar” celebrates 25 years of music and dance with a fiery fusion of Spanish flamenco, Cuban salsa, Brazilian samba, exotic percussion, and more, Music & Arts Community Center, Gulf Coast Symphony, Fort Myers, tickets start at $57. (gulfcoastsymphony.org)

September 24

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: The 1976 Tour, one of the world’s most successful touring comedians known for his animated storytelling and character voices, Hertz Arena, Estero, tickets start at $39. (hertzarena.com)

The Standard Bearer: An Evening of the Great American Songbook, delight in timeless American standards as the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective performs beloved melodies, Music & Arts Community Center, Gulf Coast Symphony, Fort Myers, tickets start at $67. (gulfcoastsymphony.org)

Time Traveller: The Music of the Moody Blues, an immersive tribute celebrating the legendary catalog of one of classic rock’s most influential bands with lush orchestration, soaring vocals, and faithful recreations of hits, including “Nights in White Satin,” “Tuesday Afternoon,” “The Voice,” and “Ride My See-Saw,” Performing Arts Center, Arts Bonita, Bonita Springs, tickets start at $46. (artsbonita.org)

September 25

Mia: Keys on Fire! Piano Virtuoso Mia Vassilev, appreciate a high-energy piano performance drawing from the influential sounds of the 1940s through the 1960s from the internationally acclaimed virtuoso as she delivers explosive renditions of rock, blues, and boogie-woogie, alongside a live ensemble, Performing Arts Center, Arts Bonita, Bonita Springs, tickets start at $42. (artsbonita.org)

September 26

The Conjurors, delight in an evening of magic, mind reading, and psychological illusion with award-winning duo Matthew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb, Music & Arts Community Center, Gulf Coast Symphony, Fort Myers, $76. (gulfcoastsymphony.org)

Florida Drowning Prevention Foundation’s Aqua Ball, a fundraiser featuring dinner, drinks, dancing, and silent and live auctions, Vineyards Country Club, Naples, $150. (fldpf.org)

Nature Walks with the Conservancy, enjoy a nature walk led by a Conservancy educator through the forests and wetlands that make Florida unique, North Collier Regional Park, Conservancy of Southwest Florida, free; registration required and wear closed toe shoes. (conservancy.org)

Shy Wolf Golf Scramble, golf scramble in support of the Shy Wolf Sanctuary Education & Experience Center, Heritage Bay Golf & Country Club, Naples, individual golfer tickets from $200; foursomes $700. (shywolfsanctuary.org)

Visual Arts and Galleries

The Baker Museum, Naples. “The Passion of Collecting: Stories in Glass and Ceramics from the Sibrack Collection,” to November 1; “Linling Lu: Fugue in 3 Voices,” immersive abstract paintings and installations by the contemporary Chinese artist exploring color, rhythm, and movement, to January 3; “There & Here: New Perspectives of the Permanent Collection,” an exhibition highlighting notable works and rarely seen pieces, ongoing; “Paling Moon” (1965), the latest debut of a major late painting by abstract expressionist Hans Hofmann, ongoing. (artisnaples.org)

The Holocaust Museum & Cohen Education Center, Naples. “Caught on Film: The Wartime Photography of Ken Regele and the U.S. Army Signal Corps,” a World War II photographic exhibition featuring rare images from the museum’s Ken Regele Collection, captured by U.S. Army Signal Corps photographers alongside Allied troops, documenting the European theater from the D-Day invasion through the liberation of concentration camps, to September 30. (hmcec.org)

Marco Island Center for the Arts. “Call to Artists: Summertime,” an exhibition showcasing a variety of works from local artists, to September 29. (marcoislandart.org)

Marco Island Historical Museum. “The Beauty of Florida’s Wild Side: On Land & Under the Sea,” an exhibit exploring the biodiversity beneath the water through vivid oil paintings based on underwater photographs by artist Inez Hudson, to November 1. (themihs.info)

Naples Botanical Garden. “Historias del aire y del suelo/Stories of Air and Soil,” an exhibition by Puerto Rican artist Pseudomero exploring the ecological and cultural connections between Florida and Puerto Rico through two plant-focused series, Trópico-Sub-Trópico and Bromelias en serio, on view in Kapnick Hall, to October 25. (naplesgarden.org)

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center Art Gallery, Naples. “Through the Light of the Estuary,” a mixed-media art exhibition featuring the estuary’s flora and fauna incorporating paint, collages, and natural textures, presented in partnership with United Arts Collier, to October 29. (rookerybay.org)

United Arts Collier, Naples. “¡ARTE VIVA! Inner Cartographies: Mapping the Self,” an exhibition exploring identity through visual “maps” shaped by memory, self-discovery, and personal and cultural experiences, Norris Center, to September 25. (unitedartscollier.org)