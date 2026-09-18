Savor September Specials at Le Colonial

Le Colonial, the acclaimed Naples French-Vietnamese restaurant, is dishing new September specials for fall alongside its Saigon Social offerings.

New seasonal dishes include Goi Ngó Sen ($24), a lotus salad small plate with pickled lotus root, black tiger shrimp, rau răm (Vietnamese coriander), and spicy garlic sauce; and Đo Bien Xào Thom ($48), a shrimp and calamari stir-fry with Spanish onion, bell pepper, scallions, pineapple, Thai basil, and jalapeño.

Guests can also take advantage of Saigon Social, featuring signature cocktails and elevated Vietnamese bites Tuesday through Saturday, from 4 to 6 p.m.