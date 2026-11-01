Along Naples’ Gulf Shore Boulevard, location has always been a defining measure of waterfront living. Yet few addresses offer the same connection to the Gulf, the bay and the city’s most celebrated destinations.

Positioned south of Doctor’s Pass on Naples’ Miracle Mile, 2020 Gulf Shore presents an exclusive collection of just 18 waterfront residences, priced from $4.625 million. With protected Gulf views, walkable beach access, 11 private boat slips and downtown Naples only minutes away, the property occupies a distinctive position along one of the city’s most established coastal corridors.

A Location Worth Recognizing

Across Gulf Shore Boulevard, Moorings Beach Park provides access to the Gulf’s white-sand shoreline, while the property’s bayfront setting offers private dockage with convenient passage to the open Gulf through Doctor’s Pass.

Beyond the waterfront, 2020 Gulf Shore’s coveted address along Naples’ Miracle Mile places residents close to the experiences that define the city. Fifth Avenue South and Third Street South offer acclaimed dining, galleries and boutiques, while nearby cultural destinations include Artis–Naples and Gulfshore Playhouse. The Naples Beach Club, a Four Seasons Resort, adds another notable dining and hospitality destination along the coastline.

The property’s distinctive setting is central to the vision of Golub & Company, working in partnership with Barron Collier Companies, to create a distinctive waterfront community along Naples’ Miracle Mile.

In a recent Gulfshore Business feature, Lee Golub, Managing Principal of Golub & Company, highlighted the rare combination of unobstructed Gulf views, private boat slips and proximity to downtown Naples that first attracted the development team to the property.

Christine Lutz of the Dawn McKenna Group at Coldwell Banker Realty reinforces that distinction: “It’s very rare that you’ll find a new construction development in Naples where you have proximity to downtown and boat slips available with direct access to the Gulf.”

That combination of waterfront access and downtown convenience also shapes the residential experience at 2020 Gulf Shore.

Boutique Residences Designed for Naples Living

The collection of 18 residences is thoughtfully divided between two buildings, with 12 bay-facing residences in the East Building and six Gulf-facing residences in the West Building. Floor plans range from spacious two-bedroom residences with studies to expansive three-bedroom residences with dens, featuring open living areas and private outdoor spaces that make the most of the property’s waterfront setting.

Interiors by Soucie Horner Design Collective bring together curated finishes and timeless detailing, while a bayfront pool, rooftop gathering spaces and open-air fitness area extend the residential experience beyond the home.

With its boutique scale, thoughtfully designed residences and exceptional setting, 2020 Gulf Shore brings a distinctive perspective to new construction along Naples’ waterfront.

To explore available floor plans and experience the Soucie Horner–designed kitchens and baths, visit the 2020 Gulf Shore Sales Gallery at 1400 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Suite 124, Naples. For more information, call 239-288-0388 or contact the sales team here.