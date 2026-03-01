The market has recognized what 2020 Gulf Shore represents, and buyers are acting.

Two residences are now under contract at the boutique Gulf Shore Boulevard community, including Residence 401 West, a penthouse with direct Gulf views, and Residence 202 East, overlooking the bay and private boat docks. For a development limited to just 15 residences, the early sales mark more than momentum. They confirm alignment between product and place.

Situated south of Doctors Pass and directly across from the protected Moorings Beach Park, 2020 Gulf Shore occupies one of the last remaining Gulf-to-Bay sites on Gulf Shore Boulevard. The location places residents between the open horizon of the Gulf and the calm waters of the bay, with walkable beach access, private dockage, and immediate proximity to downtown Naples. In a corridor that is fully built out, opportunities of this nature are increasingly rare.

“Buyers who know Gulf Shore Boulevard understand how rare this combination is,” says Lee Golub, Managing Principal of Golub & Company, which is leading the development alongside Barron Collier Companies. “When you can walk to the beach, keep your boat at home, and be minutes from downtown, all on a site that can’t be replicated, the value is immediately apparent.”

Rather than maximizing density, the development team chose restraint. The community is composed of just 15 residences divided between two buildings, served by 11 private boat slips. The scale is intentional.

“We approached this site with discipline,” Golub explains. “The goal was never to build more, but to build precisely. Light, privacy, and the relationship to the water all depend on that restraint.”

The two residences now under contract reflect the dual character of the site. Residence 401 West commands expansive Gulf views framed by the Moorings Beach Park across the street, preserving openness and sunset sightlines along this stretch of the boulevard. Residence 202 East overlooks the bay and marina, where dock-to-Gulf access through Doctors Pass allows boating to function as part of daily life rather than a scheduled event.

Christine Lutz, Director of New Development Sales and Marketing at Dawn McKenna Group, sees the early contracts as a natural response to those conditions.

“These buyers are very informed,” Lutz says. “They understand Naples, they understand this corridor, and they understand that you don’t often get new construction that allows you to live between the Gulf and the bay without sacrificing access to downtown. Once they recognize that, decisions tend to happen quickly.”

Residences at 2020 Gulf Shore range from approximately 3,683 to more than 4,100 square feet, each offering three bedrooms, a study, and expansive terraces designed for indoor-outdoor living. Interiors are designed by Soucie Horner Design Collective, emphasizing proportion, material integrity, and long-term relevance.

Amenities are intentionally focused on access to everything that makes this location so special. Two rooftop retreats capture both sunrise and sunset. A marina-front pool and sun deck overlook the harbor. Kayak access, covered parking, private storage, EV-ready infrastructure, and generator-supported systems reinforce ease without excess.

With two residences now under contract, availability is already narrowing. On a fully built-out boulevard south of Doctors Pass, this is not an opportunity that presents itself often.

“For those who know this address, the significance is immediate,” Lutz notes. “This is a very limited offering.”

The 15 Gulf-to-Bay residences are priced from $7.5 million. To request floorplans or to schedule a private appointment at the Sales Gallery, located within Charleston Square at 1400 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Suite 124, visit 2020GulfShoreNaples.com or call 239-288-0388.