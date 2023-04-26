Private Collections Go Public

Usually only displayed in private homes or settings, a selection of locally owned artwork is being showcased for public viewing in “Naples Collects 2022-23” at The Baker Museum at Artis—Naples. Naples is home to many knowledgeable and enthusiastic collectors of art in a wide breadth of media. “We are grateful for their openness and willingness to share their art with our community and the public,” says Courtney McNeil, director and chief curator at The Baker Museum.

The strongest works for this year’s exhibition come from the modern and contemporary timeframe—the mid- to late-twentieth century. Works on display include a painting by Ida O’Keeffe, sister to more well-known Georgia and an important and accomplished artist in her own right; stained glass by Philadelphia-based artist Judith Schaechter; work by young contemporary artist and sculptor Nari Ward; and memory boxes by Joseph Cornell. “Naples Collects” occupies the full second floor of The Baker Museum and is on display through October 15.

