Q&A with Frank Ponterio

NI: Tell us about starting out in Chicago, as many Naples residents are also from Midwestern cities.

Ponterio: I grew up outside Chicago in Lake Zurich, and my family still lives there. I went to school at the Harrington College of Design, which was in the top three for interiors at the time. I was immersed in architecture and interiors, graduated in a recession, and got a job in project management of high-end construction for three years. Then I started my own firm, which I knew I wanted to do.

How do you define your design style?

I have an authentic take on design that’s still super approachable. I don’t just do one style.

I started doing residential legacy or heirloom homes, then an über-contemporary Nashville penthouse. We have architects on staff to complete interior architecture and we really understand that historical precedent doesn’t just mean 1920s, but 1970s as well. We understand design from an interior’s perspective and work with project architects to get a backdrop for all our soft goods and decorating.