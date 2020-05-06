Rhapsody in Blue

1 of 6

ADDRESS 677 Fountainhead Lane, Naples

DEVELOPMENT Park Shore

YEAR BUILT 2020

BUILDER PGI Homes, Fort Myers

OFFERED AT $2,749,000

SIZE 2,803 square feet

BEDROOMS/BATHS Three bedrooms plus den, three baths

SPECIAL FEATURES

This one-story, new-construction dream home is nestled in an ideal location in Park Shore. The chic, clean-lined great room boasts window-pane entry doors. The bright kitchen features a dark-navy island topped with white Cambria quartz, as well as a huge pantry and high-end appliances. A spectacular chandelier hangs inside the charming cupola, crowning the great room with light and volume. Two walls of glass open to the outdoor living area, pool, and spa. The master suite also fronts this space and includes a sitting area, spa-like bath, and two large closets. In addition to the three bedrooms, the home also offers a flexible study/fourth bedroom and a three-car garage.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Mary Catherine White Naples White House Downing Frye Realty

Phone: 239-287-2818 Email: mc@napleswhitehouse.com